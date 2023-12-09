The Army Black Knights (5-6) and the Navy Midshipmen (5-6) square off at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Army has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking 17th-worst with 316.6 yards per game. The defensive side of the ball is ranked 55th in the FBS (369.3 yards allowed per game). Navy ranks 12th-worst in points per game (18.3), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 46th in the FBS with 22.9 points surrendered per contest.

Read below where we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins.

Army vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Foxborough, Massachusetts Venue: Gillette Stadium

Army vs. Navy Key Statistics

Army Navy 316.6 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.5 (130th) 369.3 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.3 (26th) 209.4 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.5 (14th) 107.3 (131st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 99 (132nd) 22 (120th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (12th) 17 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (8th)

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has thrown for 859 yards, completing 50% of his passes and tossing six touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 821 yards (74.6 ypg) on 188 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

This season, Kanye Udoh has carried the ball 86 times for 436 yards (39.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Isaiah Alston's leads his squad with 266 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine catches (out of 20 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Noah Short has put together a 252-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes on 29 targets.

Casey Reynolds has hauled in 13 grabs for 205 yards, an average of 18.6 yards per game.

Navy Stats Leaders

Alex Tecza has carried the ball 117 times for a team-high 724 yards (65.8 per game) with five touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 14 receptions this season are good for 88 yards.

Dabe Fofana has piled up 255 yards (on 72 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Eli Heidenreich leads his team with 326 receiving yards on 15 receptions with four touchdowns.

Brandon Chatman has recorded 230 receiving yards (20.9 yards per game) on 17 receptions.

