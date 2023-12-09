Army vs. Navy: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - December 9
Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts will play host to the Army Black Knights (5-6) and the Navy Midshipmen (5-6) on December 9, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ET, airing on CBS. The Black Knights are a 2.5-point favorite in the game. An over/under of 27.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Army vs. Navy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Army vs. Navy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
Army vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Army Moneyline
|Navy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Army (-2.5)
|27.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Army (-2.5)
|28.5
|-146
|+122
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Army vs. Navy Betting Trends
- Army has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Black Knights have not covered the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Navy has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Midshipmen have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
