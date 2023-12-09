Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts will play host to the Army Black Knights (5-6) and the Navy Midshipmen (5-6) on December 9, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ET, airing on CBS. The Black Knights are a 2.5-point favorite in the game. An over/under of 27.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Army vs. Navy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Army vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Venue: Gillette Stadium

Army vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Army vs. Navy Betting Trends

Army has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Black Knights have not covered the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Navy has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Midshipmen have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.