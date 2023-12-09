Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts is the setting as the Army Black Knights (5-6) aquare off against the Navy Midshipmen (5-6) on December 9, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ET, airing on CBS. The Black Knights are a 2.5-point favorite in the matchup. The game has a 27.5-point over/under.

Army ranks 17th-worst in total offense (316.6 yards per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 55th with 369.3 yards allowed per game. Navy has not been getting things done on offense, ranking seventh-worst with 299.5 total yards per game. It has been more effective defensively, surrendering 362.3 total yards per contest (52nd-ranked).

Army vs. Navy Game Info

Army vs Navy Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Army -2.5 -115 -105 27.5 -110 -110 -145 +120

Army Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Black Knights rank -101-worst with 295.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 59th by giving up 346 total yards per game over their last three contests.

While the Black Knights have ranked -37-worst in points per game over the last three games (22.7), they rank 16th-best defensively (12.7 points allowed) during that stretch.

Army has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three contests, compiling 39.7 passing yards per game during that stretch (-127-worst). It has been more successful on the other side of the ball, ceding 179.7 passing yards per game (75th-ranked).

While the Black Knights' run defense ranks -22-worst in rushing yards allowed per game over the last three contests (166.3), they rank 14th-best on offense (256 rushing yards per game) over that stretch.

The Black Knights have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall in their past three contests.

In Army's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Army Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Army has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

The Black Knights have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season four times and failed to cover in all four.

Army has hit the over in four of its 10 games with a set total (40%).

Army has won 25% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (1-3).

Army has gone 0-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (33.3%).

The Black Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this game.

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has thrown for 859 yards, completing 50% of his passes and tossing six touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 821 yards (74.6 ypg) on 188 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Kanye Udoh has been handed the ball 86 times this year and racked up 436 yards (39.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Alston's leads his squad with 266 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine catches (out of 20 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Noah Short has caught 18 passes for 252 yards (22.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Casey Reynolds' 13 catches are good enough for 205 yards.

Leo Lowin, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has amassed three sacks, two TFL and 72 tackles.

Bo Nicolas-Paul has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 25 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

