Will Artemi Panarin Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 9?
In the upcoming tilt against the Washington Capitals, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Artemi Panarin to find the back of the net for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Artemi Panarin score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Panarin stats and insights
- Panarin has scored in 12 of 24 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.
- On the power play, Panarin has accumulated four goals and 10 assists.
- Panarin averages 4.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (three per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Panarin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|23:46
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|4
|3
|1
|19:15
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|21:19
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|21:15
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|17:05
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|22:24
|Away
|W 5-3
Rangers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
