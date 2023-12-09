The New York Rangers, Artemi Panarin among them, face the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Does a wager on Panarin intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Artemi Panarin vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panarin Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Panarin has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 19:38 on the ice per game.

Panarin has a goal in 12 games this season out of 24 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Panarin has a point in 20 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in 13 of them.

Panarin has an assist in 17 of 24 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Panarin hits the over on his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 62.5% chance of Panarin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Panarin Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (three per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 24 Games 4 36 Points 4 16 Goals 0 20 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.