Saturday's game between the Binghamton Bearcats (5-4) and the Le Moyne Dolphins (3-6) at Binghamton University Events Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-66 and heavily favors Binghamton to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Binghamton vs. Le Moyne Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023

2:00 PM ET

Binghamton, New York

Binghamton University Events Center

Binghamton vs. Le Moyne Score Prediction

Prediction: Binghamton 78, Le Moyne 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Binghamton vs. Le Moyne

Computer Predicted Spread: Binghamton (-11.7)

Binghamton (-11.7) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

Binghamton is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Le Moyne's 5-2-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Bearcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Dolphins' games have gone over.

Binghamton Performance Insights

The Bearcats are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game with a +16 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.0 points per game (241st in college basketball) and give up 70.2 per contest (163rd in college basketball).

Binghamton ranks 115th in the country at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's 3.0 more than the 31.8 its opponents average.

Binghamton knocks down 5.9 three-pointers per game (298th in college basketball) at a 30.3% rate (282nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 per contest its opponents make while shooting 33.3% from deep.

The Bearcats average 91.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (249th in college basketball), and allow 89.1 points per 100 possessions (181st in college basketball).

Binghamton has lost the turnover battle by 2.1 turnovers per game, committing 12.7 (241st in college basketball play) while forcing 10.6 (291st in college basketball).

