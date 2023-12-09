The Binghamton Bearcats (5-4) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Le Moyne Dolphins (3-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Binghamton vs. Le Moyne Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other America East Games

Binghamton Stats Insights

  • The Bearcats are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, the same percentage the Dolphins allow to opponents.
  • Binghamton has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Bearcats are the 107th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dolphins rank 340th.
  • The 72 points per game the Bearcats put up are the same as the Dolphins allow.
  • Binghamton has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Binghamton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Binghamton performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 72.3 points per game, compared to 65.5 per game in road games.
  • Defensively the Bearcats played better in home games last season, allowing 69.2 points per game, compared to 73.7 in road games.
  • Binghamton averaged 6.1 three-pointers per game with a 34.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was one more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged away from home (5.1 threes per game, 29.9% three-point percentage).

Binghamton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Army W 75-68 Binghamton University Events Center
11/29/2023 @ Colgate L 84-49 Cotterell Court
12/2/2023 @ Stonehill W 79-64 Merkert Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Le Moyne - Binghamton University Events Center
12/19/2023 Niagara - Binghamton University Events Center
12/22/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure - Reilly Center

