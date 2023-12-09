How to Watch Binghamton vs. Le Moyne on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Binghamton Bearcats (5-4) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Le Moyne Dolphins (3-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Binghamton vs. Le Moyne Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Binghamton Stats Insights
- The Bearcats are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, the same percentage the Dolphins allow to opponents.
- Binghamton has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Bearcats are the 107th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dolphins rank 340th.
- The 72 points per game the Bearcats put up are the same as the Dolphins allow.
- Binghamton has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Binghamton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Binghamton performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 72.3 points per game, compared to 65.5 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Bearcats played better in home games last season, allowing 69.2 points per game, compared to 73.7 in road games.
- Binghamton averaged 6.1 three-pointers per game with a 34.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was one more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged away from home (5.1 threes per game, 29.9% three-point percentage).
Binghamton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Army
|W 75-68
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Colgate
|L 84-49
|Cotterell Court
|12/2/2023
|@ Stonehill
|W 79-64
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Le Moyne
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
|12/19/2023
|Niagara
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Reilly Center
