The Binghamton Bearcats (5-4) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Le Moyne Dolphins (3-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Binghamton vs. Le Moyne Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Binghamton Stats Insights

The Bearcats are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, the same percentage the Dolphins allow to opponents.

Binghamton has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Bearcats are the 107th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dolphins rank 340th.

The 72 points per game the Bearcats put up are the same as the Dolphins allow.

Binghamton has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Binghamton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Binghamton performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 72.3 points per game, compared to 65.5 per game in road games.

Defensively the Bearcats played better in home games last season, allowing 69.2 points per game, compared to 73.7 in road games.

Binghamton averaged 6.1 three-pointers per game with a 34.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was one more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged away from home (5.1 threes per game, 29.9% three-point percentage).

