Binghamton vs. Le Moyne: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Binghamton Bearcats (5-4) welcome in the Le Moyne Dolphins (3-6) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Binghamton vs. Le Moyne matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Binghamton vs. Le Moyne Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Binghamton vs. Le Moyne Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Binghamton Moneyline
|Le Moyne Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Binghamton (-9.5)
|145.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Binghamton (-9.5)
|146.5
|-550
|+390
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Binghamton vs. Le Moyne Betting Trends
- Binghamton has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of four out of the Bearcats' eight games this season have hit the over.
- Le Moyne has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of three Dolphins games this season have hit the over.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.