The Binghamton Bearcats (5-4) welcome in the Le Moyne Dolphins (3-6) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Binghamton vs. Le Moyne Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Binghamton vs. Le Moyne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Binghamton Moneyline Le Moyne Moneyline BetMGM Binghamton (-9.5) 145.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Binghamton (-9.5) 146.5 -550 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Binghamton vs. Le Moyne Betting Trends

Binghamton has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four out of the Bearcats' eight games this season have hit the over.

Le Moyne has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of three Dolphins games this season have hit the over.

