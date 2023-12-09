The Le Moyne Dolphins (2-5) play the Binghamton Bearcats (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Binghamton vs. Le Moyne Game Information

Binghamton Players to Watch

Symir Torrence: 10.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 6.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 6.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Tymu Chenery: 13.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Armon Harried: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Dan Petcash: 9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tariq Balogun: 7.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

Le Moyne Players to Watch

Binghamton vs. Le Moyne Stat Comparison

Binghamton Rank Binghamton AVG Le Moyne AVG Le Moyne Rank 198th 74.3 Points Scored 73.3 215th 146th 69.1 Points Allowed 77.4 302nd 93rd 35.9 Rebounds 27.9 339th 239th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 6.6 325th 263rd 6.3 3pt Made 9.3 50th 118th 14.4 Assists 15.1 92nd 197th 12.3 Turnovers 8.9 28th

