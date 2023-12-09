Binghamton vs. Le Moyne December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Le Moyne Dolphins (2-5) play the Binghamton Bearcats (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Binghamton vs. Le Moyne Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Binghamton Players to Watch
- Symir Torrence: 10.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 6.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tymu Chenery: 13.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Armon Harried: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dan Petcash: 9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tariq Balogun: 7.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
Le Moyne Players to Watch
- Torrence: 10.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 6.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chenery: 13.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Harried: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Petcash: 9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Balogun: 7.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
Binghamton vs. Le Moyne Stat Comparison
|Binghamton Rank
|Binghamton AVG
|Le Moyne AVG
|Le Moyne Rank
|198th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|73.3
|215th
|146th
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|77.4
|302nd
|93rd
|35.9
|Rebounds
|27.9
|339th
|239th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|325th
|263rd
|6.3
|3pt Made
|9.3
|50th
|118th
|14.4
|Assists
|15.1
|92nd
|197th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|8.9
|28th
