New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broome County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Broome County, New York is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broome County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union-Endicott High School at Plattsburgh Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:55 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Plattsburgh, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Johnson City Senior High School
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Johnson City, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.