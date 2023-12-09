Saturday's contest that pits the Drexel Dragons (3-3) against the Buffalo Bulls (5-2) at Daskalakis Athletic Center has a projected final score of 63-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Drexel, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Bulls enter this game after an 83-52 loss to Stony Brook on Saturday.

Buffalo vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Buffalo vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Drexel 63, Buffalo 55

Other MAC Predictions

Buffalo Schedule Analysis

Against the Canisius Golden Griffins on November 6, the Bulls picked up their best win of the season, a 69-60 home victory.

Buffalo has tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (four).

Buffalo 2023-24 Best Wins

69-60 at home over Canisius (No. 256) on November 6

92-75 at home over Niagara (No. 284) on November 14

78-69 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 309) on November 22

60-39 at home over Stonehill (No. 359) on November 17

Buffalo Leaders

Chellia Watson: 19.7 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

19.7 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Hattie Ogden: 10.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 47.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

10.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 47.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Kirsten Lewis-Williams: 12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%

12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG% Rana Elhusseini: 10.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

10.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Alexis Davis: 8.3 PTS, 47.4 FG%

Buffalo Performance Insights

The Bulls put up 69.4 points per game (136th in college basketball) while allowing 61.7 per contest (130th in college basketball). They have a +54 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game.

