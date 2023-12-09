Buffalo vs. Drexel Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Saturday's contest that pits the Drexel Dragons (3-3) against the Buffalo Bulls (5-2) at Daskalakis Athletic Center has a projected final score of 63-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Drexel, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.
The Bulls enter this game after an 83-52 loss to Stony Brook on Saturday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Buffalo vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Buffalo vs. Drexel Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drexel 63, Buffalo 55
Other MAC Predictions
Buffalo Schedule Analysis
- Against the Canisius Golden Griffins on November 6, the Bulls picked up their best win of the season, a 69-60 home victory.
- Buffalo has tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (four).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Buffalo 2023-24 Best Wins
- 69-60 at home over Canisius (No. 256) on November 6
- 92-75 at home over Niagara (No. 284) on November 14
- 78-69 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 309) on November 22
- 60-39 at home over Stonehill (No. 359) on November 17
Buffalo Leaders
- Chellia Watson: 19.7 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
- Hattie Ogden: 10.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 47.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
- Kirsten Lewis-Williams: 12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%
- Rana Elhusseini: 10.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
- Alexis Davis: 8.3 PTS, 47.4 FG%
Buffalo Performance Insights
- The Bulls put up 69.4 points per game (136th in college basketball) while allowing 61.7 per contest (130th in college basketball). They have a +54 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.