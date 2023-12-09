The Buffalo Bulls (4-1) play the Drexel Dragons (2-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Buffalo vs. Drexel Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Buffalo Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buffalo Players to Watch

Amaris Baker: 13.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Chloe Hodges: 8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Grace O'Neill: 4.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Laine McGurk: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.