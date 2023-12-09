Buffalo vs. Western Kentucky December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) meet the Buffalo Bulls (1-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Alumni Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Buffalo vs. Western Kentucky Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Buffalo Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Sy Chatman: 14.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Jonnivius Smith: 10.7 PTS, 10.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Isaiah Adams: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Shawn Fulcher: 9.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anquan Boldin Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Chatman: 14.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Smith: 10.7 PTS, 10.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Adams: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Fulcher: 9.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Boldin: 7.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Buffalo vs. Western Kentucky Stat Comparison
|Buffalo Rank
|Buffalo AVG
|Western Kentucky AVG
|Western Kentucky Rank
|255th
|70.5
|Points Scored
|80.2
|95th
|348th
|84.0
|Points Allowed
|73.5
|237th
|219th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|37.7
|54th
|85th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|105th
|238th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|4.8
|338th
|244th
|12.2
|Assists
|10.7
|307th
|362nd
|17.5
|Turnovers
|12.3
|197th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.