The Buffalo Bulls (1-8) will attempt to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Alumni Arena as 7.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 149.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Buffalo vs. Western Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: Alumni Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Kentucky -7.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 149.5 points twice this season.

Buffalo's games this year have had a 150.0-point total on average, 0.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Buffalo is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

Buffalo has been posted as the underdog six times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

This season, the Bulls have been at least a +260 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Buffalo has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Buffalo vs. Western Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Kentucky 1 33.3% 80.9 149 73.8 155.7 150.8 Buffalo 2 28.6% 68.1 149 81.9 155.7 147.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Buffalo Insights & Trends

The Bulls' 68.1 points per game are 5.7 fewer points than the 73.8 the Hilltoppers give up to opponents.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Buffalo vs. Western Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Kentucky 2-1-0 0-0 1-2-0 Buffalo 3-4-0 3-2 3-4-0

Buffalo vs. Western Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Western Kentucky Buffalo 9-5 Home Record 11-4 5-9 Away Record 3-9 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 67.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.