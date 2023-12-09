Saturday's game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) and Buffalo Bulls (1-8) squaring off at Alumni Arena has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Hilltoppers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Buffalo vs. Western Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Buffalo vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 77, Buffalo 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Buffalo vs. Western Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Kentucky (-5.3)

Western Kentucky (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 147.8

Buffalo is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Western Kentucky's 2-1-0 ATS record. The Bulls have gone over the point total in three games, while Hilltoppers games have gone over one time.

Buffalo Performance Insights

The Bulls' -124 scoring differential (being outscored by 13.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.1 points per game (307th in college basketball) while giving up 81.9 per contest (348th in college basketball).

Buffalo wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.5 boards. It is pulling down 31.8 rebounds per game (242nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.3 per outing.

Buffalo connects on 6.3 three-pointers per game (276th in college basketball), 2.9 fewer than its opponents (9.2). It is shooting 27.7% from deep (336th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 38.8%.

The Bulls' 85.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 325th in college basketball, and the 102.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 350th in college basketball.

Buffalo has committed 6.2 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 16.4 (361st in college basketball play) while forcing 10.2 (321st in college basketball).

