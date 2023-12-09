The Buffalo Bulls (1-8) hope to end a six-game losing streak when hosting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Alumni Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Buffalo vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Buffalo Stats Insights

Buffalo has put together a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Hilltoppers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 108th.

The Bulls put up an average of 68.1 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 73.8 the Hilltoppers give up.

Buffalo has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 73.8 points.

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Buffalo scored 82.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 on the road.

At home, the Bulls conceded 71.3 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (84.1).

At home, Buffalo drained 8 trifectas per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Buffalo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than away (30%).

