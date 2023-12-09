How to Watch Buffalo vs. Western Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 9
The Buffalo Bulls (1-8) hope to end a six-game losing streak when hosting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Alumni Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Buffalo vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Buffalo Stats Insights
- Buffalo has put together a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Hilltoppers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 108th.
- The Bulls put up an average of 68.1 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 73.8 the Hilltoppers give up.
- Buffalo has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 73.8 points.
Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Buffalo scored 82.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 on the road.
- At home, the Bulls conceded 71.3 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (84.1).
- At home, Buffalo drained 8 trifectas per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Buffalo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than away (30%).
Buffalo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ James Madison
|L 81-66
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/2/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|L 80-65
|Alumni Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Butler
|L 72-59
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
|12/29/2023
|Niagara
|-
|Alumni Arena
