The Buffalo Bulls (1-8) hope to end a six-game losing streak when hosting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Alumni Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Buffalo vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Buffalo Stats Insights

  • Buffalo has put together a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Hilltoppers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 108th.
  • The Bulls put up an average of 68.1 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 73.8 the Hilltoppers give up.
  • Buffalo has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 73.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Buffalo scored 82.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 on the road.
  • At home, the Bulls conceded 71.3 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (84.1).
  • At home, Buffalo drained 8 trifectas per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Buffalo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than away (30%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ James Madison L 81-66 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/2/2023 Saint Bonaventure L 80-65 Alumni Arena
12/5/2023 @ Butler L 72-59 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Western Kentucky - Alumni Arena
12/21/2023 @ Richmond - Robins Center
12/29/2023 Niagara - Alumni Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.