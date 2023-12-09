The Buffalo Bulls (1-8) will be attempting to snap a six-game losing streak when hosting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. Buffalo matchup in this article.

Buffalo vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Buffalo vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Kentucky Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline BetMGM Western Kentucky (-7.5) 149.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Western Kentucky (-7.5) 148.5 -295 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Buffalo vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

Buffalo has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Bulls have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Western Kentucky has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, one of the Hilltoppers games has gone over the point total.

