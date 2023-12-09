Saturday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-3) versus the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-4) at Petersen Events Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-67 in favor of Pittsburgh, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 9.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canisius vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Canisius vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 81, Canisius 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Canisius vs. Pittsburgh

Computer Predicted Spread: Pittsburgh (-14.2)

Pittsburgh (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Pittsburgh has a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Canisius, who is 5-2-0 ATS. A total of seven out of the Panthers' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Golden Griffins' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Canisius Performance Insights

The Golden Griffins' +59 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.3 points per game (117th in college basketball) while allowing 72.4 per contest (210th in college basketball).

Canisius wins the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. It collects 36.3 rebounds per game, 59th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.1.

Canisius knocks down 9.2 three-pointers per game (48th in college basketball), 4.6 more than its opponents.

Canisius has committed 1.4 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.7 (241st in college basketball) while forcing 11.3 (257th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.