The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-3) play the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canisius vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Canisius Stats Insights

  • The Golden Griffins are shooting 45.0% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 39.5% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Canisius has put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Griffins rank 74th.
  • The Golden Griffins score an average of 78.3 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 65.8 the Panthers give up.
  • Canisius is 6-2 when it scores more than 65.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Canisius Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Canisius put up 72.8 points per game last season, 2.9 more than it averaged away (69.9).
  • At home, the Golden Griffins gave up 68.2 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.9).
  • Canisius made more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.8%) than on the road (34.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canisius Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Quinnipiac W 93-73 Koessler Athletic Center
12/3/2023 Saint Peter's L 54-52 Koessler Athletic Center
12/6/2023 Robert Morris W 87-80 Koessler Athletic Center
12/9/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/22/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
1/5/2024 @ Mount St. Mary's - Knott Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.