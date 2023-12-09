How to Watch Canisius vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-3) play the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.
Canisius vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other MAAC Games
Canisius Stats Insights
- The Golden Griffins are shooting 45.0% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 39.5% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.
- Canisius has put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.
- The Panthers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Griffins rank 74th.
- The Golden Griffins score an average of 78.3 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 65.8 the Panthers give up.
- Canisius is 6-2 when it scores more than 65.8 points.
Canisius Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Canisius put up 72.8 points per game last season, 2.9 more than it averaged away (69.9).
- At home, the Golden Griffins gave up 68.2 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.9).
- Canisius made more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.8%) than on the road (34.1%).
Canisius Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Quinnipiac
|W 93-73
|Koessler Athletic Center
|12/3/2023
|Saint Peter's
|L 54-52
|Koessler Athletic Center
|12/6/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 87-80
|Koessler Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/22/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/5/2024
|@ Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Knott Arena
