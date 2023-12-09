The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-3) play the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Canisius vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACCN

Canisius Stats Insights

The Golden Griffins are shooting 45.0% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 39.5% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

Canisius has put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.

The Panthers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Griffins rank 74th.

The Golden Griffins score an average of 78.3 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 65.8 the Panthers give up.

Canisius is 6-2 when it scores more than 65.8 points.

Canisius Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Canisius put up 72.8 points per game last season, 2.9 more than it averaged away (69.9).

At home, the Golden Griffins gave up 68.2 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.9).

Canisius made more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.8%) than on the road (34.1%).

