Canisius vs. Pittsburgh: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Canisius Golden Griffins (6-4) play the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pittsburgh vs. Canisius matchup.
Canisius vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canisius vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|Canisius Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pittsburgh (-17.5)
|149.5
|-1400
|+725
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Pittsburgh (-17.5)
|149.5
|-2500
|+1040
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Canisius vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Canisius has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- Pittsburgh has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Panthers' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.