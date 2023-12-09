The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-3) face the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-4) as heavy, 15.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5.

Canisius vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh -15.5 149.5

Golden Griffins Betting Records & Stats

Canisius' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 149.5 points in four of seven outings.

Canisius' average game total this season has been 150.7, 1.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Canisius' ATS record is 5-2-0 this year.

Canisius has won in two of the five contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Golden Griffins have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +725 odds on them winning this game.

Canisius has an implied victory probability of 12.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Canisius vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pittsburgh 4 44.4% 82.6 160.9 65.8 138.2 144.2 Canisius 4 57.1% 78.3 160.9 72.4 138.2 145.9

Additional Canisius Insights & Trends

The Golden Griffins score an average of 78.3 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 65.8 the Panthers give up.

Canisius has put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 6-2 overall record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.

Canisius vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pittsburgh 6-3-0 3-0 7-2-0 Canisius 5-2-0 0-0 4-3-0

Canisius vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pittsburgh Canisius 14-3 Home Record 7-5 7-5 Away Record 3-12 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

