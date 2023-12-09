Should you wager on Chris Kreider to light the lamp when the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Chris Kreider score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Kreider stats and insights

  • Kreider has scored in 12 of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.
  • On the power play, Kreider has accumulated seven goals and two assists.
  • Kreider averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.7%.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (three per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Kreider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:27 Away L 6-2
12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:50 Home W 6-5
12/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:49 Away W 4-3
11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:14 Home W 3-2
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:41 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 3 2 1 17:35 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 17:18 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:12 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:19 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:27 Away W 5-3

Rangers vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

