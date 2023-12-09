The New York Rangers, Chris Kreider included, will meet the Washington Capitals on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Kreider intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Chris Kreider vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Kreider Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Kreider has averaged 18:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

In Kreider's 24 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Kreider has a point in 15 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Kreider has an assist in eight of 24 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Kreider has an implied probability of 59.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Kreider having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kreider Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (three per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 24 Games 4 22 Points 2 14 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

