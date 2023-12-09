Saturday's contest that pits the Vermont Catamounts (8-2) versus the Colgate Raiders (5-4) at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has a projected final score of 70-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Vermont, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Colgate vs. Vermont Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023

2:00 PM ET

Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Colgate vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 70, Colgate 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Colgate vs. Vermont

Computer Predicted Spread: Vermont (-6.2)

Vermont (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 133.2

Vermont is 3-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Colgate's 4-4-0 ATS record. The Catamounts have gone over the point total in three games, while Raiders games have gone over one time.

Colgate Performance Insights

The Raiders' +69 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.8 points per game (262nd in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per contest (30th in college basketball).

Colgate wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.8 boards. It pulls down 35.7 rebounds per game (77th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.9.

Colgate connects on 8.9 three-pointers per game (64th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents.

Colgate forces 11.8 turnovers per game (214th in college basketball) while committing 11.4 (141st in college basketball).

