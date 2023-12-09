The Vermont Catamounts (8-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Colgate Raiders (5-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. The game airs on ESPN+.

Colgate vs. Vermont Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colgate Stats Insights

  • The Raiders' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have given up to their opponents (40.7%).
  • Colgate is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Catamounts are the rebounding team in the nation, the Raiders rank 300th.
  • The Raiders' 70.8 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 62.4 the Catamounts allow to opponents.
  • Colgate is 3-2 when it scores more than 62.4 points.

Colgate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Colgate scored 81.5 points per game last season, 6.3 more than it averaged on the road (75.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Raiders allowed 0.1 more points per game at home (68.8) than on the road (68.7).
  • Colgate sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (7.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (40.1%) than away (41.1%).

Colgate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Binghamton W 84-49 Cotterell Court
12/2/2023 @ Arizona L 82-55 McKale Center
12/6/2023 NVU-Lyndon W 115-37 Cotterell Court
12/9/2023 @ Vermont - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/17/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
12/21/2023 @ Iona - Hynes Athletic Center

