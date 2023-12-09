The Vermont Catamounts (8-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Colgate Raiders (5-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. The game airs on ESPN+.

Colgate vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

TV: ESPN+

Colgate Stats Insights

The Raiders' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have given up to their opponents (40.7%).

Colgate is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Catamounts are the rebounding team in the nation, the Raiders rank 300th.

The Raiders' 70.8 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 62.4 the Catamounts allow to opponents.

Colgate is 3-2 when it scores more than 62.4 points.

Colgate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Colgate scored 81.5 points per game last season, 6.3 more than it averaged on the road (75.2).

In 2022-23, the Raiders allowed 0.1 more points per game at home (68.8) than on the road (68.7).

Colgate sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (7.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (40.1%) than away (41.1%).

Colgate Upcoming Schedule