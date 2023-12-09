How to Watch Colgate vs. Vermont on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Vermont Catamounts (8-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Colgate Raiders (5-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. The game airs on ESPN+.
Colgate vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Colgate Stats Insights
- The Raiders' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have given up to their opponents (40.7%).
- Colgate is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the rebounding team in the nation, the Raiders rank 300th.
- The Raiders' 70.8 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 62.4 the Catamounts allow to opponents.
- Colgate is 3-2 when it scores more than 62.4 points.
Colgate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Colgate scored 81.5 points per game last season, 6.3 more than it averaged on the road (75.2).
- In 2022-23, the Raiders allowed 0.1 more points per game at home (68.8) than on the road (68.7).
- Colgate sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (7.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (40.1%) than away (41.1%).
Colgate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Binghamton
|W 84-49
|Cotterell Court
|12/2/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/6/2023
|NVU-Lyndon
|W 115-37
|Cotterell Court
|12/9/2023
|@ Vermont
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/17/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Iona
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
