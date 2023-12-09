The Vermont Catamounts (8-2) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Colgate Raiders (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Vermont vs. Colgate matchup in this article.

Colgate vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colgate vs. Vermont Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Colgate vs. Vermont Betting Trends

Colgate is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

The Raiders have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Vermont has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Catamounts' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.