Colgate vs. Vermont December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Colgate Raiders (3-3) meet the Vermont Catamounts (5-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Colgate vs. Vermont Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Colgate Players to Watch
- Shamir Bogues: 13.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Matt Veretto: 13.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- TJ Long: 13.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aaron Deloney: 10.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sam Alamutu: 5.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Vermont Players to Watch
Colgate vs. Vermont Stat Comparison
|Vermont Rank
|Vermont AVG
|Colgate AVG
|Colgate Rank
|108th
|79.5
|Points Scored
|63.8
|337th
|13th
|59.3
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|105th
|204th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|35.3
|109th
|290th
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|269th
|13th
|10.8
|3pt Made
|7.7
|163rd
|81st
|15.5
|Assists
|13.8
|149th
|4th
|8.0
|Turnovers
|11.3
|140th
