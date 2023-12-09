The Colgate Raiders (5-4) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Vermont Catamounts (8-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 134.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Colgate vs. Vermont Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Burlington, Vermont

Burlington, Vermont Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Vermont -2.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Colgate has played four games this season that finished with a point total over 134.5 points.

The average total for Colgate's games this season is 133.9 points, 0.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Colgate's ATS record is 4-4-0 this year.

Colgate was defeated in both of the contests it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Raiders have been at least a +125 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Colgate has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colgate vs. Vermont Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vermont 4 50% 75 145.8 62.4 125.5 136.3 Colgate 4 50% 70.8 145.8 63.1 125.5 145.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Colgate Insights & Trends

The Raiders put up an average of 70.8 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 62.4 the Catamounts give up.

Colgate is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 62.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Colgate vs. Vermont Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vermont 3-5-0 1-2 3-5-0 Colgate 4-4-0 1-2 1-7-0

Colgate vs. Vermont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vermont Colgate 13-1 Home Record 14-2 9-6 Away Record 11-4 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 80 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.