Connecticut High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hartford County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Hartford County, Connecticut. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Hartford County, Connecticut High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Masters School at Wooster School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Danbury, CT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
