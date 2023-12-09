Saturday's game that pits the Hofstra Pride (6-2) against the Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) at Chaifetz Arena has a projected final score of 76-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Hofstra, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Hofstra vs. Saint Louis Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Hofstra vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 76, Saint Louis 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Hofstra vs. Saint Louis

Computer Predicted Spread: Hofstra (-3.4)

Hofstra (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 149.6

Saint Louis is 4-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Hofstra's 4-2-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Billikens are 3-4-0 and the Pride are 2-4-0.

Hofstra Performance Insights

The Pride outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (posting 82 points per game, 56th in college basketball, and conceding 68.6 per contest, 122nd in college basketball) and have a +107 scoring differential.

Hofstra is 189th in college basketball at 33.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.4 its opponents average.

Hofstra connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in college basketball) at a 39.8% rate (14th in college basketball), compared to the 8.3 per game its opponents make, at a 33% rate.

Hofstra wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 11.1 (120th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.3.

