The Hofstra Pride (6-2) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Hofstra vs. Saint Louis Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: Bally Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hofstra Stats Insights

  • The Pride make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
  • Hofstra is 5-0 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Pride are the 139th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Billikens rank 307th.
  • The Pride record 6.3 more points per game (82) than the Billikens give up (75.7).
  • Hofstra has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 75.7 points.

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Hofstra averaged 78.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.
  • The Pride gave up 62.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.8 on the road.
  • When playing at home, Hofstra sunk 0.4 more threes per game (8.8) than in road games (8.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in away games (35.5%).

Hofstra Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 High Point W 97-92 Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 South Florida W 82-63 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/6/2023 @ Iona W 62-57 Hynes Athletic Center
12/9/2023 @ Saint Louis - Chaifetz Arena
12/12/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/16/2023 Norfolk State - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

