The Hofstra Pride (6-2) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hofstra vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hofstra Stats Insights

The Pride make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

Hofstra is 5-0 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Pride are the 139th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Billikens rank 307th.

The Pride record 6.3 more points per game (82) than the Billikens give up (75.7).

Hofstra has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 75.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Hofstra averaged 78.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.

The Pride gave up 62.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.8 on the road.

When playing at home, Hofstra sunk 0.4 more threes per game (8.8) than in road games (8.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in away games (35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hofstra Upcoming Schedule