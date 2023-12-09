How to Watch Hofstra vs. Saint Louis on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hofstra Pride (6-2) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Hofstra vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hofstra Stats Insights
- The Pride make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- Hofstra is 5-0 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Pride are the 139th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Billikens rank 307th.
- The Pride record 6.3 more points per game (82) than the Billikens give up (75.7).
- Hofstra has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 75.7 points.
Hofstra Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Hofstra averaged 78.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.
- The Pride gave up 62.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.8 on the road.
- When playing at home, Hofstra sunk 0.4 more threes per game (8.8) than in road games (8.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in away games (35.5%).
Hofstra Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|High Point
|W 97-92
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|South Florida
|W 82-63
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Iona
|W 62-57
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/16/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
