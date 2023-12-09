The Hofstra Pride (6-2) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hofstra vs. Saint Louis matchup.

Hofstra vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hofstra vs. Saint Louis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hofstra Moneyline Saint Louis Moneyline BetMGM Hofstra (-3.5) 151.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Hofstra (-3.5) 151.5 -172 +142 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Hofstra vs. Saint Louis Betting Trends

Hofstra has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

So far this season, two of the Pride games have gone over the point total.

Saint Louis has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of three Billikens games this year have gone over the point total.

