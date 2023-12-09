The Hofstra Pride (6-2) visit the Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) after winning three road games in a row. The Pride are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 151.5 points.

Hofstra vs. Saint Louis Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hofstra -3.5 151.5

Hofstra Betting Records & Stats

Hofstra's six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 151.5 points three times.

Hofstra's contests this year have an average total of 150.6, 0.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Pride have compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

Hofstra has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.

The Pride have been at least a -165 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Hofstra.

Hofstra vs. Saint Louis Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hofstra 3 50% 82 156.6 68.6 144.3 152.8 Saint Louis 1 14.3% 74.6 156.6 75.7 144.3 148.1

Additional Hofstra Insights & Trends

The Pride put up 82 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 75.7 the Billikens give up.

When Hofstra puts up more than 75.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Hofstra vs. Saint Louis Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hofstra 4-2-0 2-1 2-4-0 Saint Louis 4-3-0 2-1 3-4-0

Hofstra vs. Saint Louis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hofstra Saint Louis 11-2 Home Record 15-3 11-5 Away Record 4-7 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.2 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.