Ivy League teams will take the court across four games on Saturday's college basketball slate. That includes the Harvard Crimson squaring off against the Boston University Terriers at Case Gym.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ivy League Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Providence Friars at Yale Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Brown Bears at New Hampshire Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Harvard Crimson at Boston University Terriers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 NESN (Live stream on Fubo) Harvard Crimson at Boston University Terriers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 NESN (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Ivy League games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!