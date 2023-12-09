Will Jacob Trouba Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 9?
Will Jacob Trouba light the lamp when the New York Rangers take on the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Jacob Trouba score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Trouba stats and insights
- In two of 24 games this season, Trouba has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.
- Trouba has no points on the power play.
- Trouba averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.3%.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 69 goals in total (three per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Trouba recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|21:43
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|23:33
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|24:09
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|23:36
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|21:54
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|27:36
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:52
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|23:57
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:40
|Away
|W 5-3
Rangers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
