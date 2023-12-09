When the New York Rangers square off against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jimmy Vesey score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jimmy Vesey score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Vesey stats and insights

In four of 22 games this season, Vesey has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Vesey has no points on the power play.

Vesey averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.2%.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 69 goals in total (three per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Vesey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:26 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:34 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 8:58 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:11 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 14:25 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:15 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 2 2 0 11:14 Away W 5-3

Rangers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

