When the New York Rangers play the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will K'Andre Miller score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will K'Andre Miller score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Miller stats and insights

  • In five of 24 games this season, Miller has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
  • Miller has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 16.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (three per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:43 Away L 6-2
12/3/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:55 Home W 6-5
12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:00 Away W 4-3
11/29/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 21:08 Home W 3-2
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:17 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 22:00 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:47 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:40 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:31 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:03 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.