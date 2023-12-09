Manhattan vs. Vermont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Saturday's game between the Manhattan Jaspers (4-2) and Vermont Catamounts (6-4) matching up at Draddy Gymnasium has a projected final score of 54-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Manhattan, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on December 9.
The Jaspers head into this contest after a 68-52 victory against UMBC on Sunday.
Manhattan vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Manhattan vs. Vermont Score Prediction
- Prediction: Manhattan 54, Vermont 53
Other MAAC Predictions
Manhattan Schedule Analysis
- The Jaspers' signature win this season came in a 58-44 victory against the Fordham Rams on November 16.
Manhattan 2023-24 Best Wins
- 58-44 on the road over Fordham (No. 217) on November 16
- 53-50 on the road over Howard (No. 247) on November 26
- 68-52 at home over UMBC (No. 325) on December 3
- 52-35 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 336) on November 6
Manhattan Leaders
- Nitzan Amar: 14.3 PTS, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)
- Jade Blagrove: 8.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.3 FG%
- Petra Juric: 5.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.7 BLK, 32.5 FG%
- Anne Bair: 8.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Tegan Young: 7 PTS, 25.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
Manhattan Performance Insights
- The Jaspers average 54.5 points per game (330th in college basketball) while giving up 50.5 per outing (eighth in college basketball). They have a +24 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by four points per game.
