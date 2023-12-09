The Vermont Catamounts (3-3) play the Manhattan Jaspers (2-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. This contest will start at 12:00 PM ET.

Manhattan vs. Vermont Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

12:00 PM ET

Vermont Players to Watch

Nitzan Amar: 10.8 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Jade Blagrove: 9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Petra Juric: 5.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

5.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Anne Bair: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK Tegan Young: 6.8 PTS, 2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

