The Vermont Catamounts (6-4) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Manhattan Jaspers (4-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Manhattan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
Manhattan vs. Vermont Scoring Comparison

  • The Catamounts' 55.8 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 50.5 the Jaspers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 50.5 points, Vermont is 5-2.
  • Manhattan is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 55.8 points.
  • The Jaspers put up 54.5 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 50.9 the Catamounts allow.
  • Manhattan has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 50.9 points.
  • Vermont has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 54.5 points.
  • The Jaspers shoot 36.2% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Catamounts allow defensively.
  • The Catamounts make 41.2% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Jaspers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Manhattan Leaders

  • Nitzan Amar: 14.3 PTS, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)
  • Jade Blagrove: 8.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.3 FG%
  • Petra Juric: 5.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.7 BLK, 32.5 FG%
  • Anne Bair: 8.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
  • Tegan Young: 7 PTS, 25.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

Manhattan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ St. John's (NY) L 67-47 Carnesecca Arena
11/26/2023 @ Howard W 53-50 Burr Gymnasium
12/3/2023 UMBC W 68-52 Draddy Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Vermont - Draddy Gymnasium
12/16/2023 Rider - Draddy Gymnasium
12/18/2023 @ Fairfield - Leo D. Mahoney Arena

