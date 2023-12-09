How to Watch the Manhattan vs. Vermont Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
The Vermont Catamounts (6-4) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Manhattan Jaspers (4-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.
Manhattan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Manhattan vs. Vermont Scoring Comparison
- The Catamounts' 55.8 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 50.5 the Jaspers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 50.5 points, Vermont is 5-2.
- Manhattan is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 55.8 points.
- The Jaspers put up 54.5 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 50.9 the Catamounts allow.
- Manhattan has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 50.9 points.
- Vermont has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 54.5 points.
- The Jaspers shoot 36.2% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Catamounts allow defensively.
- The Catamounts make 41.2% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Jaspers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Manhattan Leaders
- Nitzan Amar: 14.3 PTS, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)
- Jade Blagrove: 8.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.3 FG%
- Petra Juric: 5.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.7 BLK, 32.5 FG%
- Anne Bair: 8.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Tegan Young: 7 PTS, 25.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
Manhattan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|L 67-47
|Carnesecca Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Howard
|W 53-50
|Burr Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|UMBC
|W 68-52
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|Rider
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/18/2023
|@ Fairfield
|-
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
