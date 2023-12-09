The Vermont Catamounts (6-4) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Manhattan Jaspers (4-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Manhattan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Manhattan vs. Vermont Scoring Comparison

The Catamounts' 55.8 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 50.5 the Jaspers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 50.5 points, Vermont is 5-2.

Manhattan is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 55.8 points.

The Jaspers put up 54.5 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 50.9 the Catamounts allow.

Manhattan has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 50.9 points.

Vermont has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 54.5 points.

The Jaspers shoot 36.2% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Catamounts allow defensively.

The Catamounts make 41.2% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Jaspers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Manhattan Leaders

Nitzan Amar: 14.3 PTS, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)

14.3 PTS, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22) Jade Blagrove: 8.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.3 FG%

8.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.3 FG% Petra Juric: 5.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.7 BLK, 32.5 FG%

5.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.7 BLK, 32.5 FG% Anne Bair: 8.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

8.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Tegan Young: 7 PTS, 25.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Manhattan Schedule