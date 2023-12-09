Saturday's contest that pits the Albany Great Danes (6-2) versus the Marist Red Foxes (2-6) at SEFCU Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-51 in favor of Albany, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Red Foxes lost their most recent matchup 51-36 against Drexel on Wednesday.

Marist vs. Albany Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marist vs. Albany Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 69, Marist 51

Other MAAC Predictions

Marist Schedule Analysis

The Red Foxes defeated the Lafayette Leopards in an 84-76 win on November 15. It was their best victory of the season.

Marist has two losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the country.

Marist Leaders

Zaria Demember-Shazer: 16.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 36.4 FG%

16.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 36.4 FG% Jackie Piddock: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Lexie Tarul: 6.4 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

6.4 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Julia Corsentino: 8.1 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

Marist Performance Insights

The Red Foxes' -72 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 57.9 points per game (295th in college basketball) while giving up 66.9 per outing (233rd in college basketball).

