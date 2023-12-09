Saturday's game between the Marist Red Foxes (5-2) and the Dartmouth Big Green (2-5) at Edward Leede Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Marist securing the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Marist vs. Dartmouth Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Hanover, New Hampshire

Venue: Edward Leede Arena

Marist vs. Dartmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Marist 67, Dartmouth 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Marist vs. Dartmouth

Computer Predicted Spread: Marist (-2.2)

Marist (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 132.4

Dartmouth has a 3-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Marist, who is 6-1-0 ATS. The Big Green have a 1-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Red Foxes have a record of 2-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marist Performance Insights

The Red Foxes have a +38 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 68.1 points per game, 307th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.7 per outing to rank 28th in college basketball.

Marist grabs 30.9 rebounds per game (274th in college basketball), compared to the 30.9 of its opponents.

Marist makes 6.3 three-pointers per game (276th in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (166th in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 its opponents make, shooting 26.4% from beyond the arc.

Marist and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Red Foxes commit 12 per game (191st in college basketball) and force 13 (118th in college basketball).

