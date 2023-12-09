The Marist Red Foxes (5-2) will look to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Dartmouth Big Green (2-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Marist vs. Dartmouth Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marist Stats Insights

The Red Foxes are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Big Green allow to opponents.

In games Marist shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Red Foxes are the 283rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Big Green rank 253rd.

The Red Foxes average 68.1 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 71.6 the Big Green allow.

Marist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Marist was worse when playing at home last season, scoring 63.4 points per game, compared to 64.4 per game on the road.

When playing at home, the Red Foxes gave up 0.1 fewer points per game (67.7) than in road games (67.8).

At home, Marist sunk 0.8 fewer threes per game (7.4) than on the road (8.2). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (31.4%) compared to in away games (33.8%).

Marist Upcoming Schedule