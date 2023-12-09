The Marist Red Foxes (5-2) will try to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Dartmouth Big Green (2-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dartmouth vs. Marist matchup in this article.

Marist vs. Dartmouth Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire

ESPN+

Marist vs. Dartmouth Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Marist vs. Dartmouth Betting Trends

Marist has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover once.

The Red Foxes have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Dartmouth has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, just one of the Big Green games has hit the over.

