Marist vs. Albany December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Marist Red Foxes (2-3) meet the Albany Great Danes (4-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at SEFCU Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Marist vs. Albany Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Marist Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marist Players to Watch
- Kayla Cooper: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Deja Evans: 8.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Sarah Karpell: 7.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Helene Haegerstrand: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lilly Phillips: 10.6 PTS, 1.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Albany Players to Watch
- Cooper: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Evans: 8.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Karpell: 7.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Haegerstrand: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Phillips: 10.6 PTS, 1.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.