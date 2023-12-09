The Marist Red Foxes (2-6) will try to end a five-game losing skid when visiting the Albany Great Danes (6-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at SEFCU Arena.

Marist Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

Marist vs. Albany Scoring Comparison

The Red Foxes' 57.9 points per game are five more points than the 52.9 the Great Danes allow.

Marist is 2-2 when it scores more than 52.9 points.

Albany's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 57.9 points.

The Great Danes record 66.1 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 66.9 the Red Foxes give up.

Albany has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 66.9 points.

When Marist gives up fewer than 66.1 points, it is 0-3.

The Great Danes shoot 41.4% from the field, only 1.9% higher than the Red Foxes allow defensively.

Marist Leaders

Zaria Demember-Shazer: 16.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 36.4 FG%

16.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 36.4 FG% Jackie Piddock: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27) Lexie Tarul: 6.4 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

6.4 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Julia Corsentino: 8.1 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

Marist Schedule