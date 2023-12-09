Marist vs. Dartmouth December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) face the Marist Red Foxes (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Marist vs. Dartmouth Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Marist Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marist Top Players (2022-23)
- Patrick Gardner: 19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Isaiah Brickner: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Javon Cooley: 7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noah Harris: 8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Stephane Ingo: 3.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Dartmouth Top Players (2022-23)
- Dame Adelekun: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2 BLK
- Ryan Cornish: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dusan Neskovic: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Mitchell-Day: 5.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cam Krystowiak: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Marist vs. Dartmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Dartmouth Rank
|Dartmouth AVG
|Marist AVG
|Marist Rank
|183rd
|71.4
|Points Scored
|63.9
|340th
|248th
|72.4
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|73rd
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|297th
|7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|186th
|12.9
|Assists
|10.8
|333rd
|334th
|14
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.