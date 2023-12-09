The Marist Red Foxes (5-2) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Dartmouth Big Green (2-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena as only 1.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 130.5.

Marist vs. Dartmouth Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hanover, New Hampshire

Hanover, New Hampshire Venue: Edward Leede Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Dartmouth -1.5 130.5

Red Foxes Betting Records & Stats

Marist has combined with its opponent to score more than 130.5 points in three of seven games this season.

The average over/under for Marist's contests this season is 130.9, 0.4 more points than this game's point total.

Marist's ATS record is 6-1-0 this year.

Marist has been an underdog in four games this season and has come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Foxes have won two of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Marist has a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Marist vs. Dartmouth Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dartmouth 4 66.7% 63.3 131.4 71.6 134.3 144.2 Marist 3 42.9% 68.1 131.4 62.7 134.3 134.6

Additional Marist Insights & Trends

The Red Foxes' 68.1 points per game are only 3.5 fewer points than the 71.6 the Big Green allow.

Marist vs. Dartmouth Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dartmouth 3-3-0 0-0 1-5-0 Marist 6-1-0 3-1 2-5-0

Marist vs. Dartmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dartmouth Marist 7-5 Home Record 5-10 3-11 Away Record 4-9 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 76.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.4 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

