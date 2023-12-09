The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) face the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on FOX.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

In games Marquette shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Fighting Irish are the 203rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 309th.

The Golden Eagles score 80 points per game, 14 more points than the 66 the Fighting Irish allow.

Marquette has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 66 points.

Notre Dame Stats Insights

Notre Dame is 4-0 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Fighting Irish put up only 1.9 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Golden Eagles give up (66.8).

Notre Dame is 4-3 when allowing fewer than 80 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette scored 83.3 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Golden Eagles played better at home last year, giving up 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 away from home.

In home games, Marquette sunk 0.1 more threes per game (8.9) than in away games (8.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (34.8%).

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Notre Dame averaged 6.7 more points per game at home (73) than away (66.3).

At home, the Fighting Irish allowed 71.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 73.5.

Notre Dame knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (35.2%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum 12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum 12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule