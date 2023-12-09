Mika Zibanejad and the New York Rangers will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. Considering a bet on Zibanejad in the Rangers-Capitals matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream:

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Zibanejad has averaged 19:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Zibanejad has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.

Zibanejad has a point in 14 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Zibanejad has had an assist in a game 11 times this year over 24 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Zibanejad's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Zibanejad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (three per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 24 Games 4 20 Points 5 6 Goals 3 14 Assists 2

